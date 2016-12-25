No quick fix to waste burning in the open

more-in

The National Green Tribunal’s recent ban on the burning of waste in open spaces may go unheeded in the capital city, where such burning continues despite clean-up drives and ‘green protocols.’

Even municipal workers often burn the trash they collect, said M.S. Venugopal, General Secretary of the Federation of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT).

For instance, at Sreekaryam Junction, the burning of plastic packaging left on the roads by newspaper agents is a regular sight, he said.

Selective implementation

Although the city Corporation has in place a scheme for collecting plastic waste from homes and shops, not all residential areas are covered under this. Hence, some households and shops resort to burning.

Several requests have been made to the Corporation by FRAT on the issue, including a plea to set up scrap stores in all wards, to no avail, he said. Most people are unaware of the harmful effects of burning waste, especially plastic and rubber garbage.

Insufficient capacity

K. Vasuki, Executive Director of the Suchitwa Mission, said greater capacity should be created within the system in terms of manpower and technology. This will be a slow process, and one that greatly depends on the commitment of the local bodies, she said.

Apart from consumers and governing bodies, a sustainable waste management system also needs to hold producers accountable for the material they use to package their items, said Shibu K. Nair, Programme Director of Sustainable Resource Use and Management at Thanal.

A material use policy that eliminates the need for burning waste is imperative; not just government orders prohibiting burning, he said.