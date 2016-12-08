No nod yet for Muhammed

more-in

With two days to go for the beginning of the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is yet to give censor exemption for the screening of Majid Majidi’s latest film Muhammed – The Messenger of God.

At a press meet here, Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal said the academy has written for exemption a second time after an unfavourable reply the first time around. “Last week, we had appealed against the Ministry’s decision. We were not given an official reply. But we were told that as exemption was not given for screening the film at International Film Festival of India in Goa last year, we were not being being exemption. We have kept the slot clear for the film and can accommodate it once the Ministry clears it,” he said.

Earlier, Ka Bodyscapes, directed by Jayan Cherian, was refused exemption on the grounds that it insulted the Hindu religion. The Kerala High Court had last week directed the ministry to grant exemption to the film, following a plea by the film-maker. The film is now slotted for three screenings at the festival.

On special screening

On objections from some quarters regarding special screening for the jury and film professionals, he said that it was to make the job of the jury easier. “In the past years, we had received complaints from the jury members that they had to walk through the crowd and were unable to watch films properly. So we are arranging special screenings for jury and other guests. It is a common practice in other film festivals as well. It’s mostly the competition films which are lined up for the special screening. In addition, we have a handful of other films, for which we have been allowed more than three screenings,” he said.

On the Supreme Court directive for playing national anthem in theatres, Kamal said that it was up to the theatres to go by the directive. “We have sought legal opinion on this matter. As a government body, we have our limitations. The delegates or film society activists may take up the issue legally. In the case of Nishagandhi, we are still not clear as it is an open venue,'' said Kamal.