No hurdles to her rightful space

Disability has not prevented Rachel Jasper from being part of many space mission projects

American author-activist Helen Keller, who conquered all odds to become the first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, has always inspired Rachel Jasper.

Despite being afflicted with polio and rheumatoid arthritis, Rachel has succeeded in realising her dreams by being part of several space missions during her 27-year-long service with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Rachel was afflicted with polio at the age of 3. Her mobility was further affected at the age of 26 when she developed rheumatoid arthritis.

“There have been instances when I have felt restricted in my movements. I have had to constantly wear callipers or orthopaedic leg braces. Despite such hardships, I had resolved never to lament or curse my fate, but to focus on pursuing my goals. I have been fortunate to be surrounded by people who egged me on in my efforts,” she says.

After completing her graduation and post-graduation at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, she had worked with the Kerala State Construction Corporation, before her appointment as a scientist at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), from where she opted for voluntary retirement a month ago.

Stint in VSSC

During her service with the VSSC, she has participated in various projects, including the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), GSLV-Mk III, and the Human Spaceflight Programme (HSP).

“While I have gone a long way in life, there have been many ups and downs. There have been instances where I had been subjected to humiliation and insensitive comments, albeit unintended, at my workplace and elsewhere. I have always taken such experiences in my stride and never been bogged down,” Rachel said.

Support

Persons with disabilities, according to her, did not require sympathy, but support and an empathetic approach. “We have a long way to go in transforming our country into a disabled-friendly one. The lack of compassion among those concerned have always hindered many talented people with various disabilities from realising their dreams and performing on par with others.”