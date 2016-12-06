Nishagandhi auditorium now under a butterfly’s shade

more-in

Whether rain or shine, day or night, entertainment will now go on with no hassle at the Nishagandhi open-air auditorium, situated on the Kanakakunnu Palace premises here, as it has been fitted with a permanent butterfly-shaped roofing.

The huge green butterfly, made of hollow steel, is supported by 12 main pillars. The roof extends from the screening platform to the projector room at the rearmost end. Care has been taken to ensure adequate flow of light and air at the venue, with the sides left open.

The green-hue blends in with ease to the environs of the sprawling palace grounds, retaining the scenic appeal of the erstwhile durbar and banquet hall of the Travancore royal family, listed as a heritage monument by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

Inauguration

The construction is almost over, according to an official of the Tourism Department. Although the State government had planned a formal inauguration of the roof, the decision on it was postponed, as the venue will be utilised for the preparatory work and screening of films at the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala, he added.

The 20-ft-tall auditorium, which has a capacity to accommodate around 3,000 people, is equipped with hi-tech facilities including a 5K projector, and is expected to offer the film festival delegates a sophisticated experience.

The decision to make the auditorium an ‘all-weather venue’ had been taken in January following demands from many quarters, including the film fraternity, for such a venue to hold film shows and cultural programmes. The roofing was constructed by the public sector Steel Industries Kerala Ltd. (SILK), using the Rs.3.5 crore sanctioned by the government.

The renovation may turn out to be a lucrative venture for the Tourism Department, as it will be able to rent out the auditorium for all 365 days. The ample parking space and the adjacent Sooryakanthi exhibition grounds for holding fairs and exhibitions are the other advantages of the Nishagandhi auditorium.