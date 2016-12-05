NH bypass work hit by garbage heaps

more-in

Heaps of garbage that lie scattered by the side of National Highway 66 bypass is posing hurdles to the ongoing widening of the stretch from Kazhakuttam to Mukkola.

While the land required for the project had been acquired several years ago, commercial activities continued unabated along the stretch until a year ago. Although large quantity of debris and vegetation had been removed prior to the commencement of the project, the presence of huge amount of waste materials that were found buried during excavation confirmed that the task was far from over.

Excavations that were undertaken as part of road development revealed waste materials, nearly 10 metres deep at certain points.

Adding to the woes of the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), dumping of garbage continued, particularly in the portion between Chakka and Thiruvallam. With no designated area to transport debris and waste materials, the officials were left with no option but to push them to the portion designated for the service road.

“While the assistance of the district administration and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been sought, no effective steps have been adopted as of yet. Any further delay in addressing the issue would affect the project,” an official said.

Tarring half complete

Official sources also said that the tarring of the 26.5-km stretch is half complete. Dense bituminous macadam has been applied in various patches at a thickness of 90 mm. The developed road will have a topping of 50-mm thick layer of bituminous concrete.

The various components of the project were progressing in full swing with efforts on to ensure their completion well before November 2017. While the duration of the project had been agreed to conclude in June 2017, the deadline has been extended to November 2017. This is due to the fact that the work commenced much later than planned, owing to the opposition of environmentalists against the felling of trees for the project.