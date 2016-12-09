NCC shifts Microlite aircraft to Kochi

more-in

The 1 Kerala Air Squadron NCC here that trains 2,300 NCC Air Wing cadets annually shifted the Microlite aircraft used to train the cadets from the international airport here to the Southern Naval Air Command Airfield in Kochi on Thursday .

The aircraft was shifted as the authorities here denied it the permission to fly. Now the cadets from the capital and Kollam will have to travel to Kochi for training.

The Microlite aircraft has been denied permission to fly since June 2016 citing a civil aviation document released by the Director General of Civil Aviation. Sources say that the regulations applicable to civilian-owned and operated Microlite aircraft are being selectively applied to the aircraft owned by the IAF and operated by the NCC.

The Air Squadron had a fully established hangar and aero-modelling complex in the airport till 2005. The squadron was forced to handover its assets to facilitate for the new international terminal.

Since then it was at the mercy of other operators. Sources said the NCC Directorate (K&L) temporarily shifted the Microlite aircraft to Kochi to offer flying training for cadets.

If denial of permission continues, the NCC may be compelled to consider relocation of the aircraft to another part of the State or reallotting it to another State NCC. The request to allow the Microlite aircraft to operate again from Thiruvananthapuram airport has been taken up at the highest level, sources said.