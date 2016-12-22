Minister seeks report on ragging prevention measures

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for Education C. Ravindranath has sought reports of the ragging prevention measures adopted by colleges in the State.

In the wake of recent incidents of violence in the name of ragging, the reports are intended to examine whether the heads of educational institutions have been diligent in implementing measures to prevent ragging on their campuses.

All colleges are required to submit detailed accounts of the preventive measures they have taken, including the punishment of those who conduct ragging and anti-ragging awareness campaigns.

