Milma to celebrate Verghese Kurien

Milma opened its plant in the city to the public on the eve of National Milk Day. About 6,000 people visited the plant at Ambalathara on Friday. | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (Milma) is organising a lecture and public conference on Saturday as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Verghese Kurien, father of White Revolution. November 26 will be observed as National Milk Day.

Former bureaucrat D. Babu Paul will deliver the Dr. Verghese Kurien memorial lecture on ‘Kerala - Some thoughts on the 60th year of formation’ at 2.45 p.m. at the Co-bank tower auditorium here. This will be followed by a conference, which will be inaugurated by Governor P. Sathasivam. K. Muraleedharan, MLA, will deliver the keynote address at the conference, which will be presided over by K. Raju, Minister for Dairy Development and Milk Co-operatives.

On the occasion, the Governor will present the Dr. Verghese Kurien Awards, instituted by Milma for the best dairy cooperative society and dairy farmer in the State. The recipients for the awards are Balanthode dairy cooperative, Kasaragod, and P.T. Sreedas, from Thiruvalla Madom, Thrissur.

As part of the celebration, the public were offered a chance to visit Milma’s dairy at Ambalathara on Friday. Visits are allowed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday as well.