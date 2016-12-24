more-in

The recipients of the Keraleeyam-V.K. Madhavankutty media awards of 2016 were announced on Friday.

The recipients include Renjith S. of Manorama News (Visual media), Surjith Ayyapath of Reporter TV (Visual media - special mention by jury), freelancer K.A. Beena (print media), and R. Samban of Deshabhimani (print media - special mention by jury).

The awards, instituted to commemorate V.K. Madhavankutty, journalist and founder-president of Global Kerala Initiative - Keraleeyam, comprise a cash prize of Rs.30,001 and a plaque.