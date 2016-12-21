Live for a cause, Pinarayi tells youth

more-in

Sacrificing one’s life for the nation’s interest is the greatest form of creativity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at a seminar organised by the Kerala State Youth Commission on ‘Beyond six decades of Kerala youth: Perseverance, Agitation and Creativity’ here on Tuesday.

Saying there was no greater deed than working for the liberation of a society, Mr. Vijayan held the view that martyrdom by upholding ideals could be considered the absolute form of resourcefulness. The painstaking efforts of revolutionary leaders here and elsewhere laid the foundation for a bright future in various ways, he said.

“This could be why the brave, selfless deeds of Che Guevara and Bhagat Singh continue to resonate even in the present world. One could inspire only by striving for a better future even it is threatened to disrupt the prevailing order,” he said. According to him, youth was when one could contribute most towards nation-building.

The milestones the State had witnessed over the years were owing to the efforts of youths. Mr. Vijayan also cautioned against divisive forces who curtailed the proactive nature of the youth. Attempts made to peddle liquor and narcotic substances in the vicinity of educational institutions must be seen in this light. Combined efforts were necessary in tackling such illegal rackets.