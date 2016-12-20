Life’s different facets, under one roof

more-in

When a group of artists come together to display their works under the same roof, the viewer is treated to not just different modes of art, but also to myriad perspectives of the world.

Such a treat is what awaits visitors at ‘Art of Photography,’ an exhibition that features an ensemble of the works of four artists — Adithya Varma and wife Resmi Varma of the Travancore royal family, Varun Thottathil, a software engineer-turned photographer, and Rishi Kapil, a Mumbai-based contemporary artist.

Together, their works encompass a wide spectrum of everything poignant in this world, from the serenity of nature to the striking moments of everyday life.

It is the hide-and-seek game between the Sun and clouds that features in many of Adithya Varma’s photographs, capturing the different emotions evoked by the play of light. The rest of his works are also devoted to portraying the beauty of nature.

Rasmi Varma’s bright snapshots bring to notice those creatures that most of us see everyday, but hardly take note of. A nature-conservation enthusiast, she captures images of birds, butterflies and other flora and fauna, reminding the viewers that the Earth is not just theirs.

With Varun Thottathil's series of black and white photographs titled ‘Life, the journey through this assemblage moves to the lives of human beings. Scenes from a fish market in Kollam, a Pongala fest at Uzhamalakkal, and the Aarey Milk Colony in Maharashtra catch hold of the fleeting beauty in the mundane, evoking empathy in the viewer towards the people in the photos.

Rishi Kapil’s impressionistic oil paintings portray the glory of man-made structures, with the interiors of the Padmanabhapuram Palace, the Udaipur Palace, an antique store in Pondicherry and even a bathroom that once belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte becoming his subjects. However, what stands out among his works on display is an impression of the 1741 battle of Colachel. The 5 ft x 5 ft painting is a recreation based on the tales he read about the battle.

The exhibition, inaugurated by film-maker Jayaraj on Sunday, is being held at the Kanakakunnu Palace until Wednesday.