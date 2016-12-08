Land for Light Metro inspected

more-in

A joint inspection to acquire land for the 19 stations and three flyovers for the elevated Light Metro, proposed from Technocity, near Pallipuram, to Karamana, was completed on Wednesday.

A 10-member team from the Department of Revenue; Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), the turnkey consultants for the interim works; and Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), the special purpose vehicle set up by the State to execute the Rs.4,219-crore project, completed the inspection by evening.

Three officials from the Revenue Department, including a tahsildar, Revenue Inspector and Surveyor, two from the DMRC and five from the KRTL inspected the land notified by the government for Pallipuram station in the morning.

Later, the team inspected the land identified for Kazhakuttam, Karyavattom, Gurumandiram, Pangappara, Sreekaryam, Pongumoodu, Ulloor, Kesavadasapuram, Pattom, Plamood, Palayam, Secretariat, Thampanoor, Killipalam, and Karamana stations.

The team also inspected the land to be acquired for the flyovers at Ulloor, Sreekaryam and Pattom along the NH 66 as part of the project.

In all, the government has to acquire 1.98 hectares for the 19 Light Metro stations and 2.11 hectares for flyovers from Pallipuram, Kazhakuttam, Pangappara, Cheruvakkal, Ulloor, Kowdiar, Pattom, Vanchiyoor, and Thycaud villages.

“The joint inspection went off without any resistance from the people. The inspection focussed on the private land,” a KRTL official said.

The Revenue Department can now start the procedure for land acquisition. The government has given administrative sanction for Rs.272.84-crore work on flyovers and stations, including the cost of land.