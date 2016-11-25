Kudumbasree to take up vulnerability mapping

more-in

Kudumbasree will undertake vulnerability mapping in 28 local body limits to ensure security in these areas.

The project aims at not only identifying the reasons for social and financial problems in each of these areas but also provide those who are affected a way to overcome these. The project will get under way by mid-December. In the first phase, two panchayats will be selected from each of the 14 districts for the project implementation. A review will be held before a decision is taken on expanding the project.

All for a safe and secure life

The mapping will help zero in on factors that are in the way of a safe and secure life and resolve them so as to empower local bodies further. The mapping will be done by gender resource persons under Kudumbasree, its community development societies, and facilitators who work for development. As many as 100 gender resource persons have been given training.