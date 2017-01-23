Thiruvananthapuram

Kowdiar Palace secretary passes away

T. Ravindran Thampi, 85, secretary of the Kowdiar Palace, died at his residence at Nanthancode on Monday. He had been suffering from age-related ailments of late and he breathed his last by around 6 p.m. He had twice served as the District Collector of Wayanad. He had also worked as the Additional District Magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam. He is credited with having worked actively for the welfare of the tribal communities. His dedicated efforts to preserve the Pazhassi tomb in Wayanad while he was the District Collector has been much praised. The other positions he held included Administrator of the Guruvayoor Temple, Revenue Board member, Social Welfare Board secretary and Survey Director.

