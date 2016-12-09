Knocking on women’s panel doors pays off for some

more-in

Dressed in a dark green sari, she burst into tears every now and then as she recounted how the money she had loaned to a retired employee of the Police Department for the wedding of his daughter was yet to be returned.

“I had given him Rs.10 lakh, which he had promised to return in a few months. Now it is five years. Though I have knocked on the court’s doors, he did not appear for hearings, ” she, a resident of Keezhattingal, said.

Raised voices, accusations, defiance, tears, shuffle of papers… a mega adalat organised by the Kerala State Women’s Commission at the PWD Rest House, Thycaud, on Thursday was witness to all these.

Women, mostly from backward sections of society, had assembled hoping to get their grievances redressed.

A woman from the city had reached the adalat in the hope that her former husband would contribute to the wedding of their daughter. She had been getting a meagre amount as maintenance from him, which too had stopped now.

A Poovar resident alleged that despite an order from the Ombudsman for Local Self-government Institutions, her neighbour refused to demolish a toilet and septic tank built near her well.

Commission chairperson K.C. Rosakutty said the number of complaints reaching the panel office was on the rise following increased awareness among women. A mega adalat would help dispose of a large number of cases. “The commission’s term ends in March, and an attempt is on not to hand over a large number of pending cases to the new team.”

As far as follow-ups were concerned, the women were told to get back to the commission if there were any changes from what the commission had ordered.

The commission, she said, did not have resources to follow up cases on its own. “We receive as many as 8,000 cases a year.”

Mega adalats were being held in all districts and awareness classes were being held for school and college students, she said.

Following the commission’s intervention, the Keezhattingal resident has got in writing that she would receive half the money in three months, and the other half in another three. The Thiruvananthapuram resident has been assured of free services from the Kerala Legal Services Authority. A direction was issued to the Poovar circle inspector to take steps to resolve the septic tank issue.

47 complaints settled

Of the 122 complaints considered at the adalat, 47 were settled. Fourteen cases were sent for police report, and three for counselling.

Thirty-three cases in which only one party appeared will be taken up at the next adalat. There were 25 cases in which none of the parties appeared.