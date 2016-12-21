Kerala to be destitute-free next year: Jaleel

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: The goal of a destitute-free Kerala will be realised next year through the Ashraya project being implemented through Kudumbasree, Minister for Local Self-government K.T. Jaleel has said. An amount of Rs.50 crore has been set apart for this, he said.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a one-day State-level review meeting and workshop of Kudumbasree community development society (CDS) chairpersons here on Tuesday.

The Minister said he hoped that Rs.250 crore would be set apart for Kudumbasree’s activities next year.

He urged the CDS chairpersons to identify those living without anyone to care for them, bring them within the ambit of the Ashraya scheme, and ensure that they got all benefits they were entitled to. A one-time survey will be held to identify such people.

He said a scheme to provide training and jobs to the physically challenged based on their educational qualifications and abilities by including them under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Yojana being implemented through Kudumbasree will get under way soon.

Infrastructure in Kudumbasree’s BUDS school and BUDS rehabilitation centres will be improved. Kudumbasree will also train mothers of children attending BUDS schools in areas of their interest and provide them with jobs to enable them to earn a living.

Special centres will be started in each district for the rehabilitation of the differently abled. Kudumbasree should take over the running of these centres, he said.

Rehabilitation centres for mentally challenged children will be started in each block under the aegis of Kudumbasree. One centre will be started in each district next year to begin with.

The Minister said that Kudumbasree should draw up various income generation schemes as part of various activities being taken up in connection with Haritha Keralam. Novel ideas should be implemented for improving income in sectors such as microenterprises, especially in the farming sector.

Each area development society will cultivate 50 cents of land and grow safe-to-eat vegetables. The goal is to grow vegetables on at least 10,000 acres of leased land in the State. The project will get underway fully by January 15. Seed banks and nurseries are also planned.

Mr. Jaleel said Kudumbasree could play a role in decentralised plastic recycling and solid waste management. It also had a significant role to play in making the housing scheme a success.

The Minister gave away awards to CDS units that best implemented the Poliv scheme.

Haritha mission vice-chairperson T.N. Seema said the contributions of CDS chairpersons would be given importance in various schemes being implemented as part of the Haritha Kerala mission. Kudumbasree had been successful in making women a visible presence in Kerala society, she said.

In his address, Kudumbasree executive director S. Harikishore said the services of Kudumbasree’s green technicians would be made available in the area of solid waste management in association with the Suchitwa Mission.

Plays presented by Kudumbasree’s ‘Rangasree’ members and Kalaripayattu by Kudumbasree women were presented on the occasion.

Kudumbasree director N.K. Jaya was present.