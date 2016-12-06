Kattakada market to get a makeover

more-in

The Kattakada market, one of the largest public markets in the State, is set to be transformed into an environmentally sustainable and customer-friendly commercial space.

The historical market, known for trade in hill goods since the colonial period, will be renovated under a Rs.3.5 crore project conceived by the Poovachal grama panchayat. A sustainable waste management system comprising a waste processing plant and a recycling unit will be the major component of the programme, along with the construction of 50 new shop rooms, parking spaces, and cattlesheds.

A major cleaning drive on Wednesday, to be carried out by 500 volunteers from five nearby wards under the aegis of the panchayat, will set in motion the makeover. District Collector S. Venkatesapathy and district panchayat president V.K. Madhu will attend the drive, which is one of the panchayat-level programmes being held as part of the Haritha Keralam Mission.

As part of the drive, bio-degradable and other waste will be segregated, and the former will be buried in unused space at the backside of the market.

Waste accumulation

The build-up of waste is a pressing issue in the market, which sprawls over 1.75 acres of land and caters to buyers and sellers from the Poovachal, Kattakada, Kuttikkal and Pallikad grama panchayats.

With around 100 wholesale and retail traders dealing in goods like plantain and tuber products, other vegetables, poultry, fish and cattle with over 2,000 customers each day, the market generates a large amount of bio-degradable waste. It is estimated that up to four tonnes of waste are accumulated on Mondays and Wednesdays, the prime market days.

With the construction of a new civil station on 50 cents of land that previously belonged to the market, it is expected that footfalls in the market would go up considerably, Poovachal panchayat president K. Ramachandran told The Hindu.

Although large-scale cleaning drives have been undertaken at the market in the past, including an anti-plastic drive to mark the beginning of the ongoing Malayalam calendar year, the lack of a permanent waste management system has handicapped the efficient functioning of the market. The renovation programme is intended to remedy this issue.

New face

A new entrance, constructed on the existing village office premises in front of the market, would give the finishing touch to the makeover, Mr. Ramachandran said.