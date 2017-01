Raju Abraham, MLA, inaugurating the valedictory meeting of the week-long Kathakali Mela of the District Kathakali Club at Cherukolpuzha on Sunday.

The week-long Kathakali Mela, organised by the District Kathakali Club, came to a close on the riverbed of Pampa at Cherukolpuzha on Sunday.

—Special Correspondent