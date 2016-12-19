KU centre to conduct ageing study in Kerala, Lakshadweep

more-in

The Population Research Centre, functioning under the Department of Demography, University of Kerala, has been selected as a field agency for undertaking a 25-year-long Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI), launched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The centre has been roped in to undertake the survey in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

According to P. Mohanachandran Nair, director in-charge of the centre, the survey, aimed at those aged above 45, will cover demographic, economic, social, physical and health indices. In Kerala, the study will be conducted in 16 taluks, viz., Sultan Bathery, Vadakara, Koyilandy, Kozhikode, Eranad, Nilambur, Ottappalam, Thalappilly, Kunnathunad, Kochi, Udumbanchola, Thiruvalla, Kozhencherry, Kollam, Chirayinkeezhu and Thiruvananthapuram, spread across 10 districts. Details will be collected, once in every two years, from the identified households in as many as 80 villages in these places during the period of the study, he said.

The focus areas were identified on the basis of parameters, including population density, female literacy, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe population and proportion of males engaged in agricultural and allied activities. The data collected will include old aging-associated diseases, activities undertaken by senior citizens, health insurance, financial status, retirement, pension and other benefits, and social aspects. They are intended to assess the effectiveness of existing welfare schemes and assist in formulation of new ones.

Dr. Nair said the field visits will be carried out by teams consisting of doctors and computer experts. The details collected will be regularly forwarded to the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, which is the nodal agency for the nationwide study. A pilot survey had been earlier undertaken across the country with Kannur and Pathanamthitta selected as the focus areas then. The formal launch of the study in the State is expected to be held early next year.