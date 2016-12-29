KTDC also feels the pinch

more-in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Despite a five per cent increase in occupancy in the last three quarters, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has been hit by drop in tourist arrivals due to a host of issues, including demenotisation, facing the tourism sector.

The restaurants and 40 beer parlours across the State had been hit by the drop in footfalls,

Managing Director of the KTDC, D. Bala Murali told mediapersons here on Thursday.

He was speaking after recieving the study report on the KTDC prepared by the Institute of Management in Kerala functioning under University of Kerala along with the Chairman, M. Vijayakumar.

Mr. Vijayakumar said the report will be placed in the 15-member board of the KTDC and follow-up action will be taken after deliberations. The trade union leaders and all the stake-holders of the KTDC had been consulted and their views obtained before the report was finalised, he added.

The comprehensive report, prepared under the leadership of the IMK Dean, Rajan after 20 months and visiting the 70 units, has mooted a new business model for the state undertaking and steps to improve the service standards and professionalism. Busines Process Integration, improvement of HR and Incentive scheme has also been mooted.

“The aim is to make the KTDC profitable and a model psu of the state. Short term and long term measures are being worked out for the next five years to reach the objective”, he said.

