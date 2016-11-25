Thiruvananthapuram

Jewellers feel the heat

For jewellers in Chalai Bazaar, the cash crunch could not have come at a worse time.

“We were looking forward to earning considerable profit during the wedding season, which is at its peak. However, with many not having much money to spare, our business has been severely affected,” Padmanabhan, a jeweller, said.

With many major players in jewellery setting up stores in the city, business has been dwindling for gold traders in Chalai. Nearly half of the 60 jewellery stores in the market have shut shop during the last few years.

The slump in sales due to demonetisation has further deteriorated their situation. “Despite major stores mushrooming, we used to benefit from our loyal customers. This ensured good turnover to sustain our business. However, we have not had any customers for the last few days,” says another jeweller Krishna Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram
