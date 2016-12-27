It’s still chaos on roads around Thampanoor

more-in

At the busy Thampanoor-RMS-Overbridge corridor, there is no respite for the woes faced by the road users even after the busy stretch was developed under the City Road Improvement Project (CRIP) and the commissioning of the KSRTC’s modern bus terminal complex.

Haphazard parking of the stage carriers of the KSRTC at the temporary bus stops created on one side of the road opposite KTDC’s Hotel Chaithram and delay on the part of the transport utility to shift all the operations to the terminal complex even after two years of its commissioning is leading to chaos on the NH 66 corridor.

Illegal parking of the autorickshaws and pedestrians jumping the fenced medians of the six-lane stretch add to the confusion.

Traffic bottlenecks are also witnessed on the stretch during peak hours when trains arrive and when the KSRTC buses and those from Tamil Nadu queue up to enter the terminal complex.

While the temporary bus stops on the Thampanoor-Aristo Junction have been removed, the KSRTC authorities are yet to take steps to wind up the operations from the road side near the RMS junction.

The bus stops were created for ordinary services going towards Kazhakuttam, Attingal, Vizhinjam, Poovar and Kanjramkulam.

While the facility has enough space to hold around 10 buses at a time, the actual number of buses passing through these stops at certain points of time is much higher. Idle parking of the buses is also a headache to the traffic police and the KSRTC. This often leads to buses piling up and stretching to the entire carriageway. Pedestrians are also the worst hit, as the footpath is out of bounds for them.

While some of the bus crew casually dismissed the issue, saying that the paucity of space only causes inconvenience once in a while, some of them admitted that it leads to congestion during peak hours.

The problem persists during the afternoon as well, as some of the drivers park their buses in front of the bus stops while having their lunches within the bus or in hotels, says bus conductor Saji K.

The bus stops causes inconvenience to passengers as well, with tourists, in particular, finding it confusing and difficult to have to catch certain buses from outside the terminal. For instance, Monday afternoon saw four tourists come to the temporary bus stop from the terminal to go to Museum, only to be redirected back to the former.

No space inside terminal

KSRTC seems to have no solution in mind to end the ordeal. The plan to shift the operations to the terminal has been shelved to the limited space inside the complex, says Rajendran D., District Transport Officer of the Thiruvananthapuram Central region.

Even buses that stop inside the terminal are redirected towards the depots at Vikas Bhavan and Eanchakkal when they need to be parked for long periods of time, he adds.