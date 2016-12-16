Infant succumbs to accident injuries

more-in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An infant on Thursday succumbed to the injuries that were sustained in an accident that had taken place in Kallambalam a day ago.

The deceased has been identified as Asna, 11 months, daughter of Yussuf of Kallambalam. The incident occurred at the 28th mile by around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Yussuf, along with his wife Nazeera and Asna, were headed for Parippally in his auto-rickshaw. While a pick-up truck that preceded the speeding auto-rickshaw came to a halt, Yussuf swerved his vehicle to the right in a bid to avoid ramming into the one in front. His attempt turned to be a futile one as the left portion of the auto-rickshaw hit the truck, due to the impact of which Nazeera and their child were thrown onto the road, the police said.

Asna, who suffered serious head injuries, was admitted at the SAT Hospital, where she was declared dead on Thursday. A case has been booked against Yussuf for driving at excessive speed. (EOM/SBG)