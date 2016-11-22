IPEV commences city-leg tour at CET

Students of Colelge of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, trying their hand in the flight simulator that has been set up in the Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle.

more-in

(Attn.: Related image will be forwarded to tvnewsdesk@gmail.com)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, were an excited lot as they were provided with the first opportunity in the city to explore the Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which began its five-day tour of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The flight simulator, which provides one the experience of flying various aircrafts, was the most sought-after of the features that have been arranged in the specially-modified vehicle. Besides providing a sense of flying planes, the Simulator Zone also enables users to understand the pattern of a psychomotor test, one of the pre-requisites to join the IAF, to a certain extent.

Among the items that were exhibited in the IPEV was the G-suit that is worn by astronauts during space missions to withstand high levels of gravitational force.

According to M. Sajeev Mohan, staff member in-charge of public relations at the college, as many as 420 students were selected to take part in the publicity drive, which is intended to attract youngsters towards the IAF. There were divided into three batches and were sensitised on the career opportunities at the armed forces, the responsibilities of IAF officials and the various aircrafts and their features.

Air Vice Marshal G. Amar Prasad Babu, Senior Officer-in-Charge (Administration), Southern Air Command, inaugurated the programme. Besides classes that were conducted, documentaries were also screened on the occasion. (EOM/SBG)