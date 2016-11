more-in

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s term-end exams will be held from December 1 to 29.

There are eight examination centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin districts under the regional centre here.

The hall ticket is available on the website www.ignou.ac.in.

For furhter details, call 234411, 2344120.