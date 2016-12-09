IFFK media cell starts functioning

more-in

The media cell of the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) was inaugurated by Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal at Tagore Theatre on Thursday morning.

Academy vice chairperson Bina Paul, secretary Mahesh B., actor Sajitha Madathil, and film-maker Sibi Malayil were present.

In the afternoon, Minister for Culture A.K. Balan visited all the venues of the festival.

Registered mediapersons can collect entry passes from the media cell, which functions round the clock. A booklet chronicling the history of the film festival is also available. Press releases, director profiles, information about guest interviews, and details of other events will be available at the cell.