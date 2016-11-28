IFFK focus on LGBT community

more-in

John Badalu curates a package of six films from different parts of the world

John Badalu and his friends had grown up watching Hollywood films in the Indonesian theatres. By the turn of the millennium, he was part of the film circuit in the country, as a freelance journalist writing on films and as the operations manager of the Jakarta International Film Festival. But, they were not happy with the films they were getting to watch.

In 2002, they decided to take charge of changing things around, and thus was born the Q! Film Festival, which brought to focus films on the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) community. John, a Buddhist belonging to a Chinese-Indonesian family, and a member of the Indonesian gay community, has since then helmed the festival, kept the festival open for all and free of charges. The festival has won accolades from across the world and opened the doors for him to work in other major film festivals, including the Berlin and Shanghai festivals.

For the upcoming 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), set to begin here on December 9, John will be curating a package of queer films titled ‘Gender Bender.’ The package consists of six films from different parts of the world.

Front Cover, directed by Ray Yeung, is about a gay New York City fashion stylist who is given an assignment to style a foreign actor, for an important photo shoot. After a rocky start, an unlikely friendship develops between them leading the stylist to examine his identity and make a major decision about an enticing new path for his life and career.

Indian film Loev, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, tells the story of a trip embarked on by Wall Street dealmaker Jai and his music-producer friend Sahil, during which Sahil’s boyfriend Alex shows up with a new companion, throwing up old conflicts.

Filipino film Quick change, directed by Eduardo W. Roy tells the story of Dorina who believes she is a lady incarcerated inside a male body. Things take a turn when her husband Uno falls in love with another transvestite.

Chilean-Argentinian production Rara, directed by Pepa San Martin, focuses on the complicated lives of Sara and her younger sister who live with their mother, whose new partner is a woman.

Swedish film Something must break is on the passionate relationship between Sebastian and Andreas. But Andreas is having a hard time accepting his love for another man.

Lithuanian film The Summer of Sangaile, directed by Alante Kavaite, is on a 17-year-old girl’s fascination with flying and how her relationship with another girl of her age, influences her dream.

“We have had films on the queer community at the IFFK in the past, but this is perhaps the first time that a package of such films will be screened. John will be here to present the package,” said Chalachitra Academy Vice Chairperson Bina Paul Venugopal.