IFFK award for Jiri Menzel

Czech film-maker Jiri Menzel has been selected for the lifetime achievement award of the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala. Menzel, a representative of the new wave cinema in Czech Republic, has won several awards, including the Academy Award and accolades at major film festivals. In 1967, he won the Academy Award for his film Closely Watched Trains in the best foreign film category, when he was just 29. His other major films include the controversial Larks on a string, My sweet little village, and I served the King of England.

Larks on a string won the Golden Bear at the 40th Berlin International Film Festival. My Sweet Village was nominated for the Academy Award in 1986. He was the jury member of the Berlin International Film Festival in 1987 and the Moscow International Film Festival in 1989 and 1995.