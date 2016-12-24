History meet to dwell on ‘true Indian heritage’

more-in

The 77th session of the Indian History Congress will be an effort to recover the quintessential past and true heritage of India, according to Suresh Jnaneswaran, Local Secretary of the session.

The session will stress on the values of humanism, secularism, scientific history, and unity of the country, he said, addressing a news conference here.

The event, which will open on December 27 with a public session on ‘Making of Modern India and Secularism,’ will deliberate on the various facets of Indian life and history through four panels and 11 parallel sessions.

Around 3,000 scholars from around the country and abroad are to participate in the event, to be held at University of Kerala between December 28 and 30.

The delegates include noted Indian historians, including Romila Thapar, Irfan Habib, Aditya Mukherjee, Mridula Mukherjee, Sucheta Mahajan, K.N. Panikkar, archaelogist K. Padayya, and economists such as Prabhat Patnaik and Utsa Patnaik.

The session will also highlight the history of the State through a special Dutch panel, comprising 12 scholars from the Netherlands. The panel will present rare documents from Dutch archives on the history, culture, and literature of Kerala.

The event will also feature a public exhibition on Kerala’s history and culture, with the participation of the Kerala State Archives, Departments of Archaeology, Arabic, Geology, Aquatic Biology, Future Studies, Oriental Research Institute, and the manuscripts library.

The occasion will also see the launch of a mobile application developed by students of the University College of Engineering, and a signature film prepared by students of the Department of Communication and Journalism.

President to inaugurate

The event will be formally inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee on December 29, in the presence of Governor P. Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The V.K. Rajwade Award of Rs.50,000 will be conferred to the best distinguished historian by the President.