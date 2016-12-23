Himalayan black bears to reach zoo next month

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: The New Year will start on a high note for the city zoo. After

a wait of two years and many marks on the calendar, the zoo will welcome two Himalayan black bears from the Nagaland zoo in January.

The zoo authorities are gearing up to leave for Nagaland by train early January to bring the bears in exchange for two tigers.

They are likely to board the Vivek Express on January 6 to head to Dimapur. An entire coach will be at the disposal of the zoo team, which will comprise the zoo superintendent, doctor, supervisors, and keepers. Enclosures for transporting the tigers will have to be readied, and the team decided, zoo superintendent T.V. Anil Kumar said.

The arrival of the bears will replenish their numbers at the zoo, after Bhavani, the lone female black bear there, died of multi-organ failure caused by senility in October.

The proposal to bring the bears was mooted two years ago. But factors such as inability to decide on the mode of transportation to transport the animals delayed the arrival. Expiry of transfer window and the time required to get an extension did not help.

The animals were then expected to arrive by Onam, but that did not transpire.

A few months ago, Railways were sent a letter asking for a coach to transport the animals. After their nod came the wait for the final departure date. Railways have now told the zoo to prepare to leave on January 6.

Meanwhile, work on the otter enclosure that had been lift midway will resume soon.