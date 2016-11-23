Half century for neurosurgery dept.

more-in

The Department of Neurosurgery at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, is celebrating its golden jubilee on Wednesday.

The department, which performs over 1,250 complicated neuro surgeries a year, including removal of brain tumours and repair of injuries to the spine and the spinal cord, was offering treatment on a par with what was available anywhere in the West, an official release said here on Tuesday.

The department of neurosurgery was started in 1966 when modern diagnostic facilities like CT scan or MRI scan were unheard of in Kerala. Diagnosis was based solely on the doctors’ skills.

The department was started by M. Sambasivan, who was trained under the first neurosurgery specialist in India, Jacob Chandy, at Christian Medical College, Vellore.

The department was so renowned that even neuro surgeons from other countries used to visit the department to learn about the surgical treatment of conditions like brain aneurysm.

What had been started in a small way, as a three-bed department, today has over 50-ward beds and 16 intensive care beds. The department functions as two units in the Super Speciality Block at the college, where 18 postgraduate medical students are being trained under a 10-member faculty.

Six students are admitted for the three-year intensive MCh course every year. The college is one of the accredited centres at the national level for the DNB neurosurgery exam.

So far, 71 neuro surgeons have come through the portals of the neurosurgery department here, many of whom work in various parts of the world.

The golden jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja at a function to be held at Old auditorium at the college on Wednesday. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside.

Former heads of the neurosurgery department M. Sambasivan, S.K. Ramachandran Nair, A. Marthanda Pillai, K. Bhavadasan, Raymond Morris and K.L. Sureshkumar will be honoured on the occasion.