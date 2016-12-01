HIV, a socio-economic issue too: Minister

more-in

This year’s World AIDS Day theme is Hands Up for HIV Prevention.

HIV is not just a health issue but a social and economic issue of various dimensions and is fuelled by poverty, illiteracy, and the increasing abuse of narcotic drugs, a statement issued by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on the occasion of World AIDS Day on December 1 said.

The focus for Kerala should be that no new case of HIV occurs in the community, while at the same time ensuring that care and support services are offered to the 29,000-odd people living with HIV in the State.

New cases coming down

The number of those with new HIV infections in the State has been coming down and from 3,972 new cases reported in 2007, the numbers have come down to 1,199 cases in 2016, Ms. Shylaja said. This is due to the relentless efforts of the Kerala State AIDS Control Society and the innumerable voluntary agencies and NGOs working in the field of HIV prevention and care, she added

She called upon the civil society to end the discrimination against those living with HIV and to help bring them to the mainstream.