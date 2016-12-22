Green protocol at Indian History Congress

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian History Congress venue on the Karyavattom campus is set to go green and plastic-free.

The congress will be held from December 28 to 30.

A meeting of the history congress core committee presided over by University of Kerala Pro Vice Chancellor N. Veeramanikandan decided to implement the green protocol in association with the Suchitwa Mission.

As many as 150 volunteers will be deputed as green volunteers for the congress, to be attended by 3,000 delegates, including those from abroad.

Awareness classes will be held for the volunteers under the aegis of the Suchitwa Mission. The volunteers will inspect and ensure that the places under their supervision are free of waste. They will also be tasked with educating visitors to the congress about the green protocol.

Instead of disposable utensils those made of porcelain and steel glasses will be used.

Plastic carry bags and bottles will be strictly regulated. Compost pits will be dug to dispose of kitchen waste.

Drinking water kiosks will be set up at 11 venues for the participants. Banners will be made of cloth to the extent possible. Canteen and shops functioning on the campus have been directed to observe the green protocol.

A mobile app developed by University Engineering College students in connection with the history congress will enable the green protocol directions to be passed on to the delegates.