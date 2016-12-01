Global workshop on crops

more-in

A five-day international workshop and expo on value addition of crops beginning here on Thursday will provide a platform for exchange of ideas on global trends and emerging technologies, marketing, and investment opportunities in agro processing.

Named VAIGA 2016 (Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture), the event to be held at the Kanakakunnu palace grounds will provide exposure for entrepreneurs on production, machinery, financial aid, licensing, and certification.

Experts from government agencies, research institutions, and industry from the country and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to participate in the technical sessions on Thursday and Friday. A young entrepreneurs’ meet is another highlight of the event.

Governor P. Sathasivam is scheduled to inaugurate VAIGA 2016 on Thursday morning and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the valedictory.

The expo will feature 200 stalls showcasing various crops such as jackfruit, coconut, tubers, paddy, honey, mushroom, spices, fruits, and vegetables as well as value-added products made by farmer groups.

Ethnic food stalls and cultural events will add spice to the event. The entire programme will comply with the Green Protocol of the Suchitwa Mission, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said.