Give good cinema a long run: Adoor

Eminent film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has asked the government to take the lead in promoting good cinema irrespective of their box office performance. The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) must expand its chain of movie halls to provide a platform for films that maintain high standards, he said.

He was speaking after launching ‘India’s Film Society Movement – The Journey and its Impact,’ authored by journalist-turned-strategic communications professional V.K. Cherian, at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Wednesday.

According to Mr. Gopalakrishnan, the ability to appreciate good cinema among cinema-goers has been on the wane in recent times. The low importance provided by television channels in promoting such films has had an effect in this regard.

As a result, potboilers with low aesthetic value were being repeatedly telecast with an eye on viewership ratings. Television serials have also contributed to this end by not focussing on professionalism and content with high value, he said.

He said that the KSFDC-run theatres must screen critically acclaimed films and those with high standards for at least a month, irrespective of whether they are a commercial success. Such an initiative could expose the audience to good cinema and even inspire many to make quality films. Such theatres could function akin to film societies, but in a reinvented manner to suit the audience of today’s world.

Former Culture Minister and CPI (M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby called upon the government to implement the recommendations made by the Mr. Gopalakrishnan-led expert committee, which had been constituted to look into Malayalam cinema, without delay. He said film societies had played a significant role in shaping society.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal; writer Paul Zacharia; film-maker T.V. Chandran; Federation of Film Societies of India, Kerala region, president Chelavur Venu; and secretary V.K. Joseph were present on the occasion.