Gifts of ‘Yuletide’ in frames

Paintings displayed at the ‘Yuletide’ could be ideal as gifts and as Christmas décor.

With Christmas less than a week away, artist Reema Narendran captures the joy of ringing bells and button-nosed snowmen in her paintings.

About 50 of her paintings have been included in the exhibition ‘Yuletide,’ at Lemon Yellow paintings gallery here at Kumarapuram.

The paintings of the former journalist-turned artist are ideal as gifts and as Christmas décor.

Theme-based paintings

The theme-based paintings featuring Christmas trees, wreaths, candies, snow, and raindeers, were exhibited at Kochi, from December 5 to 15.

Celebrating Xmas

‘“This is our way of celebrating Christmas,” says Ms Narendran, whose passion for painting began in the gifts that she would make for her friends and acquaintances.

The paintings were completed over the course of a month.

The exhibition, which began on Monday, will conclude on Saturday.