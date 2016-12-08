Gang leader held

more-in

Internal dissension in a criminal gang appears to have helped the city police “bust” the group that preyed on builders for protection money since 2000.

Circle Inspector, Pettah, S.Y. Suresh said the arrest of one its suspected leaders, Dini Babu, 41, on Wednesday, on the charge of conspiring to murder a rival gang member signalled the end of the organised gang that had turned Puthenpalam colony into their “private criminal fiefdom.”

Dini Babu along with his friend-turned-foe Puthenpalam Rajesh headed the protection racket that prospered from the construction boom in the capital.

Their ascendancy started when some builders contracted the gang to execute earthworks, piling, and basement laying to tide over local resistance to environmentally disruptive projects.

The gang sub-contracted the work to professionals after taking a huge commission for giving protection.

It put “watchers” at construction sites to dissuade local agitators and to collect money for every load of material brought into or removed from the sites.

The gang’s operations earned the colony a bad name. Residents were distressed at reports of their wards getting entangled in criminal cases at the behest of the two gang leaders. Both of them commanded scores of teenagers, mostly school drop-outs, to enforce their will in the city.

Differences emerge

Brewing discord between Dini and Rajesh over the sharing of spoils indicated the potential “undoing” of the gang. The internecine feud manifested in two tit-for-tat murders this year, including the recent one of 19-year-old Vishnu.

The sprawling canal side colony became a battleground for the funding factions, forcing the police to post an armed picket there. The conflict inadvertently helped the police to tap into the gang’s activities. Both sides deluged investigators with information on the rival faction’s money, investments and clients.

Assistant Commissioner, Control Room, V. Suresh Kumar said the police have moved for the arrest of Rajesh who was last spotted in Sabarimala.