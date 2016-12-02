From RSS to CPI(M) and back in four days

more-in

Padmakumar says he made a mistake for 30 minutes

P. Padmakumar, a local leader of the RSS, who had quit the Sangh Parivar and joined the CPI (M) four days ago, returned to the Sangh fold on Thursday.

A former secretary of the Hindu Aikya Vedi, he had quit citing the demonetisation of high- value currency and politics of violence, as his reasons.

On Thursday, he marked his return by taking part in the K.T. Jayakrishnan Master memorial event. “I have worked for the Sangh for four decades. However, I committed a mistake for 30 minutes,” said Mr. Padmakumar.

He said that the opinions attributed to him in the press release he had issued when he quit the Sangh were not his. In the press release, he had said that he had realised that there is no space in the RSS for anyone to express their opinion.

“When the corporate sector and the State are badly affected by the demonetisation move, as a social worker I cannot accept the stand of O. Rajagopal and Kummanam Rajasekharan to remain silent on the issue,” he had said.