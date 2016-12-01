Four films of IFFK jury members to be screened

more-in

Four films from the jury will be screened at the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala. These screenings will provide an opportunity for the audience to get to know the work of the members of the jury.

Wedding from Galilee by acclaimed Palestinian film-maker Michel Khleifi will represent his work. The film brought Palestinian cinema to the international arena and won numerous international awards, including the Critics Prize at Cannes.

Anatomy of Violence, based on a workshop conducted by Deepa Mehta on the Nirbhaya case, has a stellar performance by Seema Biswas, who is a jury member. This is the premiere screening of the film in Kerala.

Serik Aprymov from Kazakhstan represents the country in focus at the 21st IFFK. His acclaimed films The Hunter and Brother are being screened this year. Serik Aprymov’s films were the ones that brought early recognition to Kazhak cinema.

Baran Kosari, jury member from Iran, is represented by her latest film Lantouri directed by Reza Dormishaian. The film deals with the trauma of disfiguration of women in a male dominated society. Told through the testimonials of four men, the film provides a disturbing picture of a society in which aggression erupts against the less powerful.