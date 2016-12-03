Focus on primary health care delivery: Minister

more-in

The State’s health sector is poised for a major makeover, with the government implementing the Aardram Mission and the Comprehensive Primary Health Care programme, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was inaugurating the 10th National Conference on Students’ Medical Research, organised by the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Kerala University of Health Sciences here on Friday.

The conference has been organised by the Community Medicine Department since 2007 and has been providing a rare platform for medical students from across the country to showcase their research work. The theme this year is Call for action on Diabetes: Get involved.

The Minister said that with non-communicable diseases taking a toll on the health of Keralites, primary health care delivery had to be strengthened to ensure that prevention and control activities were implemented at the grassroots.

The government was also focusing on rolling out e-health programme and an efficient and comprehensive trauma management programme. The Clinical Establishment Bill was being readied, which would streamline private sector health delivery too.

The Dr. C.R. Soman Memorial Oration was delivered by Rajeev Sadanandan, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

Director of Medical Education A. Ramla Beevi presided.

Medical College Principal Thomas Mathew; Dean, KUHS, Ajith Kumar; among others, spoke.

