Thiruvananthapuram

Flash mobs liven up capital

The flash mob organised by the students of Kerala Institute of Co-Operative Management in the city on Tuesday to mark World AIDS Day.   | Photo Credit: S_GOPAKUMAR

The city saw three flash mobs on Tuesday, held on account of two different causes.

The Kerala Institute of Co-operative Management (KICMA) conducted a flash mob at the KSRTC Complex, Thampanoor, at 3.45 p.m. to mark the occasion of the World AIDS day on December 1. The event was also aimed at bringing attention to the National Level Inter Collegiate Management Fest to be held at the KICMA campus on December 2 and 3. The other two flash mobs were held by the students of the Vellayani Agricultural College, in order to publicise the workshop and farm expo to be organised by the college from December 1 to 5 at the Kanakakkunnu Palace. The flash mobs were held in the evening near the KSRTC complex, Thampanoor, and near the Museum.

