Flagpoles, hoardings on road pose safety threat

Flagpoles and hoardings that pose a safety hazard to motorists were erected on the median and sides of the Kowdiar-East Fort road on Thursday, even as the city Corporation continued its crackdown on illegal and unsafe hoardings.

The flagpoles were erected on the medians and attached to lamp-posts, causing hindrance to vehicles and pedestrians crossing the road. Some of the poles reached up to bus windows, troubling drivers and passengers alike.

The flagpoles have been erected by the Cherama Sambava Development Society in connection with a rally to be held in the city on Friday.

On the stretch between Palayam and Statue Junction, hoardings that advertised a Christmas fete have been attached to the lamp posts.

By evening, several of the flags and hoardings had fallen down on the road, and some were seen tied up to the poles, possibly by passers-by.

Two hoots to rules

Both the flagpoles and the hoardings were installed disregarding regulations that prohibit the display of advertisements and other publicity material on the stretch. However, no steps had been taken to remove them.

Helpless: Mayor

Mayor V. K. Prasanth expressed his helplessness on the matter saying that as the flagpoles were erected by a political group, the Corporation could not take action without the State government’s assistance. He expressed optimism that the group would remove the flagpoles after the completion of the rally.

However, political parties and other groups that put up publicity hoardings often do not take them down after the event, says Anil Kumar Pandala, Managing Director, Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Company Limited (TRDCL).

The TRDCL, concessionaire of the City Road Improvement Project, has made complaints in the past to the police and the Corporation regarding such illegal hoardings, to no avail, he says.

For common ad boards

The Federation of Residents Association Trivandrum (FRAT) has also approached the Corporation with requests to prohibit publicity hoardings along the roads in areas including Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, and East Fort, according to M. S. Venugopal, FRAT general secretary.

It was suggested that common advertisement boards, which can be used on payment of a rent, be set up in select spots by the Corporation, he says. However, no steps have been taken in this regard.