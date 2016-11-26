Entries invited for Young World painting contest

more-in

The Hindu Young World, in association with Thyrocare, will conduct a painting competition for school students from classes 4 to 9. The competition is being conducted in 18 cities across India, and Thiruvananthapuram is one among them.

Students should choose any one of the given topics and draw the painting on a white drawing sheet (size 26 cm x 27 cm) and forward it for preliminary selection. Their painting should be certified by their principal or art teacher as an original work.

Students should write their name, class, school, residential address, mobile number, and e-mail address on the other side of the painting.

Selected students will be intimated through e-mail. They have to come to the venue (with the intimation letter) at their own cost on the specified date to participate in the final competition. The topics for the final competition will be given at the venue.

Topics for juniors (classes 4 to 6): Night at the local festival, Shopping with family, Boating on lake, Vacation at my ancestral or grandparents’ home, Scene at the market, Your favourite holiday destination, A day in the park, Water sports, Family picture, and Swachh Bharat.

Topics for seniors (classes 7 to 9): Family holiday to the mountains, Bird watching, Earth: 20 years from now, Fishermen or fisherwomen at the wharf, Role-reversal: animal and humans, Fighting terrorism, World without borders, Sunken treasure, What I’ll do or chance for the new year; and, A world run by robots.

Last date

The last date for registration is November 29. For registration and details, log on to www.thehindu.com /ywpainting

Once they get the registration number in their e-mail ID, it should be mentioned on the top right corner of the drawing. The first entry for each student is free, while for every additional entry per student, a fee of Rs.100 should be paid at the office either by cheque or cash.

Prizes will be given to the winners the same afternoon, at the venue. All finalists will be given participation certificates. Hotel Apollo Dimora, Thampanoor is the Venue, Beverage, Snacks and Gifts sponsor for the event.

The entries should be sent to The Circulation Department, The Hindu, TC 36/1946-1, Airport Road, Vallakadavu, Thiruvananthapuram - 695008 by post or submitted in person before November 29.