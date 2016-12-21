Efforts under way to prevent drought

more-in

Preparations are under way to prevent a drought in the district, in the wake of an assessment that the water table is fast depleting.

The ground water level has fallen by around one to two meters, although this is comparatively lower than the variation in other districts. Also, it has been estimated that water in the reservoirs would suffice to meet the needs of the population only for the next one month.

Addressing a meeting where the assessment was made, District Collector S. Venkatesapathy said that steps will be taken to harvest the summer showers.

The drought-prevention measures undertaken include steps to collect rainwater, recharge existing wells, and clean canals and ponds.

Around 70,000 rainwater harvesting pits have been constructed so far, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and project to recharge 762 wells is underway, with work having begun on 122 of them.

It is expected that by January, a total of 500 wells will be recharged and 1 lakh rainwater harvesting pits will be completed. It has also been planned to build rainwater harvesting pits in all government institutions and offices, including Anganwadis and schools, by March.

Further, 632 temporary bunds have been built in canals.

Addressing water scarcity

Scarcity of drinking water has not been reported anywhere in the district except highland regions and certain areas in the city.

As of now, water is being distributed to these places through tankers, according to concerned officials.

In order to address the pausity in these regions, measures such as the rejuvenation of canals in every Panchayat and renovation of other water resources such as those in abandoned quarries will be undertaken, under the 'Jalasamriddhi' programme. Steps will also be taken to ensure that the renovated sources do not degenerate again.

'Jalasamriddhi' will include the Panchayats of Pallichal, Vilavoorkal, Maranalloor, Malayinkeezhu and Kattakada.

Fall in capacity of dams

There have also been reports of a fifty percent fall in the capacity of the Aruvikkara and Peppara dams, the the major water reservoirs of the district, due to the accumulation of silt.

To address the situation, A. Sampath, M. P. has sought the dredging of these dams, in a letter to Matthew T. Thomas, Minister for Water Resources.

EOM/SMS