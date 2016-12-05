Death of man: one held

more-in

One person has been held by the Vellarada police in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man who died due to burns some days ago.

According to the police, Sathar of Panachamoodu was taken into custody in connection with the death of Varghese, 25, of Vellarada. He was allegedly set on fire by a four-member group at his residence on November 28.

The police said that the incident was believed to be the fallout of a feud that Varghese’s brother Christuraj had with the prime suspect, Hameed. “Hameed is accused of pouring kerosene on Varghese and setting him on fire, before fleeing from the scene,” an official said.

While Varghese succumbed to burns at the Medical College Hospital here, Christuraj and their mother Reesa are undergoing treatment for burns.