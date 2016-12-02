Day 1 crisis blows over

more-in

Treasuries, banks anticipate problems if funds are not made available immediately

The premises of banks and treasuries in the district were teeming with customers on Thursday, reminiscent of the initial days after demonetisation.

However, despite concerns of fund shortage, most establishments could meet the high demand for withdrawal of salaries and pensions. People queued up in front of major banks and treasuries in the city since the early hours of the day and the rush did not abate well into the afternoon. Close to 1,000 tokens were issued in the District Treasury by 10.30 a.m. The situation was not much different at the Pension Payment Sub-Treasury at East Fort. However, the delay in the transfer of required funds from banks made the wait even longer.

The ceiling of Rs.24,000 imposed for withdrawals was found inadequate by many. Many pensioners had to be content with Rs.2,000 notes, despite many seeking lower denominations. “It will be difficult to conduct small-scale transactions with such notes. Arrangements should have been made to distribute Rs.50 and Rs.100,” says Jayasree, a pensioner.

Many people chose to withdraw their pensions and salaries on the first day of the month fearing a shortage of funds in the coming days. “With payments such as rent due, we are forced to withdraw the maximum possible at the earliest,” Thulaseedharan Pillai, a government employee, said.

In sub-treasuries

Sub-treasuries in other parts of the district such as Parassala, Neyyattinkara, Varkala, Kilimanoor, and Kazhakuttam witnessed tense moments due to paucity of funds. They fear that the situation could worsen soon if adequate amounts are not released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Despite the huge rush, there were no untoward incidents with the token system proving effective. Not many institutions required the intervention of police to control the crowds.