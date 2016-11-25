Cruise on backwaters while waiting for flight

Special interactive stalls have been set up by Kerala Tourism in the departure terminals.

Passengers at the New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports could now experience an exhilarating backwater houseboat cruise while waiting for their flights.

All they have to do is to step into the special interactive stall set up by Kerala Tourism in the departure terminals of the three busy airports to drench themselves in ‘The Great Backwater Experience.’

The visitors could get a feel of floating on the tranquil backwaters sitting inside a kettuvellam, the mascot of Kerala Tourism. A life-size houseboat has been installed to better translate the feel.

The backwaters are brought to life through a two-minute film — specially shot using 360 degree technology utilising six cameras simultaneously — which could be viewed after the viewers wear an Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. The film recreates the beauty of the ride through the rippling waters of a lagoon watching the distant sunset, the birds, the fishes, and other flora and fauna as the boat moves along.

Tweet after the thrill

After their virtual reality experience, the visitors will be asked to tweet with a special hashtag, #Greatbackwaters. They will get a picturesque postcard from a dispensing device installed at the spot after tweeting.

The dispensing activity is controlled by tweets from users.

The dispenser will capture tweets with the specified hashtag and then randomly reward a tweet with a postcard. Under this activity called ‘Tweet of Postcards from Kerala,’ a postcard will be dispensed once every 15 minutes, which then could be mailed to near and dear ones at the zone itself.

“This has been made possible through the innovative use of virtual reality and it is functional in T3 of Delhi airport already. The work is on to create the facility at the two other airports,” Director, Kerala Tourism, U.V. Jose said.

The initiative, part of Kerala Tourism’s ‘Out of Home’ marketing campaign to promote brand Kerala, is targetted at high net worth individuals in the domestic market during the ongoing peak tourist season.