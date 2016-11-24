Crisis looms large over DCBs

more-in

The ongoing debate on the crisis in the cooperative sector in Kerala post-demonetisation appears to have done little to highlight the segment of the cooperative sector which has been hit hardest by the current happenings: the District Cooperative Banks (DCBs).

With a deposit base of Rs. 62,000 crore and advances totalling Rs. 33,000 crore, the DCBs are a force to reckon with in the banking scene in Kerala. The DCBs together have 796 branches, barely 50 less than the State’s premier bank, State Bank of Travancore (SBT).

The RBI has permitted the State Cooperative Banks and Urban Cooperative Banks under Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, but not the DCBs, which are faced with a credibility crisis following the RBI action.

The DCBs are unable to carry out their normal transactions and are under threat of a possible mass withdrawal of their deposits by the customers. As things stand, the DCBs together have Rs. 2,200 crore that they had collected by way of deposits from both individual customers and primary cooperatives, which they are unable to deposit with public sector or nationalised banks as the RBI has barred them from accepting money from the DCBs. A delegation of All India Bank Employees’ Association called on RBI Regional Director S.A.N. Swamy here on Wednesday to explain their plight and seek remedial measures. C.K. Abdul Rahiman, general secretary of the All Kerala District Cooperative Bank Employees Congress told The Hindu that the curbs, he said, was the result of information received by RBI that on the evening of November 8 (the day on which demonetisation was announced), some DCBs had run their evening counters to exchange the demonetised note. “We have only a few evening counters. Their functioning can be examined to check the veracity of this information. But nobody has cared to do that so far,” he added.