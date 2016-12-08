Court ‘no’ to probe against VACB chief

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Thursday turned down the plea for a Central Bureau Investigation probe the allegation that Jacob Thomas, Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), had taken up private employment while on leave in breach of the Central service rules.

The petition was filed by Sathyan Naravoor of Kannur, citing that while on a three-month leave from the post of managing director of the Kerala Transport Development Financial Corporation in 2009, Mr. Thomas had worked as a director of the TKM Institute of Management in Kollam with a monthly salary of Rs.1,69,500 violating rules.

Meanwhile, the government submitted before the High Court that the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1968 allowed an IAS officer to take up assignments outside government service with the prior permission of the government.

The court pointed out that the purpose of availing of leave was for research, which seemed to have been done by him during the period. There was nothing on record which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion of mala fides into the verification done by the police officer into the allegations. There was no scope for any further investigation, much less by a premier agency like the CBI. Besides, whether it involved corrupt practice was not made out in the writ petition. So, the CBI inquiry did not appear to be warranted.