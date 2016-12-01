Corporation to knock on govt. doors

more-in

Rs.46.91 crore more needed for completing drinking water projects

The city Corporation has decided to request the State government to provide additional funding of Rs.46.91 crore for completing the pending drinking water projects as part of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). A Corporation council meeting held on Wednesday decided to forward the request to the government.

Ten projects are under way under the JNNURM to provide drinking water to the 100 wards of the Corporation.

Rs.84.09-cr projects

The total project cost is pegged at Rs.84.09 crore.

As per the plan, PVC drinking water pipes for a total distance of 651 km have to be laid.

Out of this, laying of pipes for 496 km has been completed till date. But, only 153 km pipeline has been charged, to enable water supply. Out of the total project cost of Rs.84.09 crore, Rs.50.48 crore has been spent till now.

For the completion of the rest of the work, Rs.34.41 crore is required. In addition, Rs.15.21 crore is required for allied works and Rs.26.09 crore is required for tar cutting, taking the total cost to Rs.75.72 crore.

The city Corporation is planning to divert Rs.28.81 crore from its funds for other schemes for the purpose. The local body decided to request the State government for the rest of the funds, totalling to Rs.46.91 crore.

Nine packages

The drinking water projects are being executed as nine separate packages. Out of this, contractors are available only for three packages. The local body also decided to begin tendering process to identify contractors for the rest of the six packages.

The council also cleared the appointment of a committee consisting of the Mayor, Secretary, representatives of various political parties, District Town Planner, and Engineering department officials for the preparation of a proposal for the Interim Development Order, which will decide the development of the city until the new master plan comes into force after an year.